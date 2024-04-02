Target (NYSE:TGT) Trading Down 1%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $175.52 and last traded at $175.97. Approximately 812,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,896,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

Target Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.53 and a 200-day moving average of $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Target by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $39,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

