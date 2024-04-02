Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Down 1.9%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.18 and last traded at $54.18. 7,342,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 11,317,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.