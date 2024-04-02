Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Up 13.7% in March

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the February 29th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 381,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. 210,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.62 million, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $181.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 45.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 439,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 136,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 757,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 141,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

