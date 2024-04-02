Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Update

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 134,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Gain Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GANX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GANX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

GANX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 91,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,768. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

