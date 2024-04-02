Short Interest in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Rises By 12.6%

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the February 29th total of 155,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

First Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Bank stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $256.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.87. First Bank has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. First Bank had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Bank by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 476,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Bank by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

