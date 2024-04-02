Short Interest in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Rises By 12.6%

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the February 29th total of 155,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

First Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Bank stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $256.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.87. First Bank has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. First Bank had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Bank by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 476,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Bank by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.