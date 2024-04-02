VietNam (LON:VNH) Sets New 1-Year High at $380.00

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.77), with a volume of 104576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376 ($4.72).

VietNam Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 365.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 333.32.

About VietNam

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

