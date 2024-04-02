Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $254.00

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 250.12 ($3.14), with a volume of 64235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.50 ($3.13).

Majedie Investments Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 221.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.50 million, a PE ratio of 812.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,258.06%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

