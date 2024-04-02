Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 116801778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 45.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.02.
Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.
