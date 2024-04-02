Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (LON:OCTP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.39

Shares of Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 8612749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.79.
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines. Its lead drug candidate consists of OCT461201, an CB2 receptor, that is in phase I clinical trial for use in the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), as well as in neuropathic and visceral pain conditions.
