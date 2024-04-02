TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 3595946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Down 7.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £1.56 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.72.

About TomCo Energy

(Get Free Report)

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the oil shale exploration and evaluation activities primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.