TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 3595946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
TomCo Energy Stock Down 7.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £1.56 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.72.
About TomCo Energy
TomCo Energy Plc engages in the oil shale exploration and evaluation activities primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.
