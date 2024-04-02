Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.50

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 2592221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Chamberlin Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,517.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.36.

About Chamberlin

(Get Free Report)

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The company offers grey iron castings for the automotive sector, hydraulic, and mechanical engineering applications; cast iron radiators and consumer products in fitness and cookware markets; and grey, ductile, and alloyed iron castings for a range of applications, including power generation, renewable energy, bearing housings, steelworks, construction, and compressors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chamberlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chamberlin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.