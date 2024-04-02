Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Shares of Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.40 ($0.19), with a volume of 408072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Union Jack Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil Trading Up 6.9 %

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £16.52 million, a P/E ratio of 770.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.78.

(Get Free Report)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.