Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 217772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).
Bay Capital Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.36.
Bay Capital Company Profile
Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
