Short Interest in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Rises By 10.8%

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,122.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,107 shares of company stock valued at $37,098. 4.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after buying an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GABC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

German American Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 127,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,801. The firm has a market cap of $980.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $34.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.25 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

