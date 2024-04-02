Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,950,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the February 29th total of 44,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Geron Stock Performance

GERN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 9,292,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,226,604. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Geron

Institutional Trading of Geron

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Geron by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.