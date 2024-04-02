FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 873,722 shares of company stock worth $249,479,433. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

CRM traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.00. 4,723,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,239. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.88 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

