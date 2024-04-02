FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 4,552 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. 15,614,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,188,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.