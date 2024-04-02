FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND remained flat at $44.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,927. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

