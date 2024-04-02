FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.34. 2,177,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,811. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

