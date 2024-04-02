iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Cut by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB remained flat at $47.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 482,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,119. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

