FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $129.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,189. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

