Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Short Interest Update

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,430,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 33,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. 2,816,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.23 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $94.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,396,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carvana

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.