Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Short Interest Update

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,430,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 33,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. 2,816,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.23 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $94.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,396,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

