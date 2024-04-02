FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $980,000 Holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CLMT. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. 69,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,590. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Featured Articles

