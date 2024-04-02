FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after acquiring an additional 355,573 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JMST traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 419,102 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

