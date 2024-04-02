FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.79. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

