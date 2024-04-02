FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $569,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 100.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.7 %

NET traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $1,000,898.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,275,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,704,400.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,704,400.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $4,023,091.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,186,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,076,809 shares of company stock worth $100,994,757. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.