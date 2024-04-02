Private Ocean LLC Buys 225 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $168,519,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW remained flat at $94.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,022,982. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.