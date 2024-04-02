Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $28.00 at UBS Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of CC stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. 2,528,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,893. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.54. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Chemours by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Chemours by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

