Bell Bank Sells 383 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bell Bank decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 189,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 20,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $41.74. 9,332,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,072,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

