Bell Bank Has $289,000 Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bell Bank reduced its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,929. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.