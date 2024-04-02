Bell Bank Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $336.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,936. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

View Our Latest Report on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.