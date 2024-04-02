Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,346,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $31.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $457.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,736,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.03 and a 200-day moving average of $519.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.