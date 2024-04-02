Bell Bank Acquires 539 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bell Bank increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,613. The company has a market capitalization of $235.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

