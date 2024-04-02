State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.22. 836,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,617. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

