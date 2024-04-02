Welch Group LLC Makes New Investment in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFIN. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $928,552.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,511.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFIN traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 122,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $82.22.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

