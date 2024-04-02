Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Up 17.4% in March

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $88,444.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,466.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,131 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $88,444.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,466.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $46,519.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,416. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

