Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.63. The company had a trading volume of 479,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,853. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

