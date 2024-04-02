Barclays Raises Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $145.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.49. 7,497,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,533,521. The company has a market capitalization of $728.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

