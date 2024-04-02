State of Michigan Retirement System Has $20.75 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.11. 971,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

