Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in Herc by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Herc by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Herc by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp lowered shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.00. 278,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

