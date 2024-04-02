Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of TXT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.13. 1,015,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,987. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

