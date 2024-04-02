Welch Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $341.86. 1,182,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,228. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.09 and its 200 day moving average is $307.45.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

