Welch Group LLC Purchases 7,618 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,450,000 after buying an additional 14,348,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,451,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after buying an additional 1,082,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,189,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,406,136. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

