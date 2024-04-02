Welch Group LLC Acquires Shares of 70,353 Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Wrap Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 351.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 167,547 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,025 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies Stock Performance

WRAP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 236,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,628. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

Wrap Technologies Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.