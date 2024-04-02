Welch Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.07. 173,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,167. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

