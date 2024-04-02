Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $30.33 or 0.00045863 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and $344.16 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,125.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.24 or 0.00959146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.00162657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00052192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00183630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00133314 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000558 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,349,506 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

