Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $20.02. 17,583,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 81,043,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 5.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.