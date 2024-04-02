IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 4.8%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.51. 2,099,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,955,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

IonQ Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 19,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $200,654.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 954,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,733,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 19,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $200,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 954,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in IonQ in the second quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 32.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

