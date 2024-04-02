New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Down 2.8%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.12. 5,742,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 38,973,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 0.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,577,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,581,000 after purchasing an additional 336,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

