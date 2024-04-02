Short Interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Drops By 12.0%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 515,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Bruush Oral Care

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRSH traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 980,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,081. Bruush Oral Care has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.

Bruush Oral Care Company Profile

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

